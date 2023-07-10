Evacuation orders still in place as Boulder wildfire burns near Mount Hood

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — A fire burning near Mount Hood is prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for nearby people camping, according to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, all current evacuation orders remain in place for campgrounds and recreational areas evacuated on Saturday.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. near Boulder Lake and Bonney Meadow Campgrounds in the Mount Hood National Recreation Area, roughly 22 miles from Mount Hood.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place for Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp campgrounds, according to WCSO. National Forest Road 4480, 4481 and 4890 are currently closed.

WCSO said the fire has burned approximately 25 acres on Saturday. Oregon Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry are also responding to the fire.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has since grown to 100 acres with zero percent contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center .

There are no details on a cause or exact containment at this time.

Here’s what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice – Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice – Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment’s notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.