Evacuations continue for 22k acre Happy Camp Complex

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Forest Service says the Happy Camp Complex has growing to 22,195 acres with 31% containment.
Evacuation orders are in place for the following zones:
- SIS-1007-B
- SIS-1117-B
- SIS-1120-A
- SIS-1236-A
- SIS-2001-B
- SIS-1301
- SIS-1304
- SIS-1402
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following zones:
- SIS-1007-A
- SIS-1010
- SIS-1114
- SIS-1117-A
- SIS-1123-B
- SIS-1120-B
- SIS-1236-B
- SIS-1206
- SIS-1230-A
- SIS-1233-B
- SIS-1233-C
- SIS-2001-C
- SIS-1307
- SIS-1230-B
- SIS-1310
- SIS-1313
- SIS-1316
- SIS-2001-A
- SIS-1405
You can check your evacuation zone here.
The Nevada County Strike Team working to gain containment on the west side of the Head Fire on the Happy Camp Complex. Very steep terrain with dead trees and the danger of burning logs rolling downhill.
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.