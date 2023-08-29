Evacuations continue for 22k acre Happy Camp Complex

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Forest Service says the Happy Camp Complex has growing to 22,195 acres with 31% containment.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following zones:

SIS-1007-B

SIS-1117-B

SIS-1120-A

SIS-1236-A

SIS-2001-B

SIS-1301

SIS-1304

SIS-1402

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following zones:

SIS-1007-A

SIS-1010

SIS-1114

SIS-1117-A

SIS-1123-B

SIS-1120-B

SIS-1236-B

SIS-1206

SIS-1230-A

SIS-1233-B

SIS-1233-C

SIS-2001-C

SIS-1307

SIS-1230-B

SIS-1310

SIS-1313

SIS-1316

SIS-2001-A

SIS-1405

You can check your evacuation zone here.

The Nevada County Strike Team working to gain containment on the west side of the Head Fire on the Happy Camp Complex. Very steep terrain with dead trees and the danger of burning logs rolling downhill.

