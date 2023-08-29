Evacuations continue for 22k acre Happy Camp Complex

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 29, 2023

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Forest Service says the Happy Camp Complex has growing to 22,195 acres with 31% containment.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following zones:

  • SIS-1007-B
  • SIS-1117-B
  • SIS-1120-A
  • SIS-1236-A
  • SIS-2001-B
  • SIS-1301
  • SIS-1304
  • SIS-1402

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following zones:

  • SIS-1007-A
  • SIS-1010
  • SIS-1114
  • SIS-1117-A
  • SIS-1123-B
  • SIS-1120-B
  • SIS-1236-B
  • SIS-1206
  • SIS-1230-A
  • SIS-1233-B
  • SIS-1233-C
  • SIS-2001-C
  • SIS-1307
  • SIS-1230-B
  • SIS-1310
  • SIS-1313
  • SIS-1316
  • SIS-2001-A
  • SIS-1405

You can check your evacuation zone here.

The Nevada County Strike Team working to gain containment on the west side of the Head Fire on the Happy Camp Complex. Very steep terrain with dead trees and the danger of burning logs rolling downhill.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
