Ex-FBI supervisor arrested in Oregon on January 6 charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the January 6th, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

Jared Wise was arrested this week in Oregon.

He has not yet entered a formal plea on the four federal crimes he’s charged with, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol, confronted officers, and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement.

He allegedly shouted “Kill ’em” multiple times to rioters who were attacking police in front of him.

Wise’s initial court appearance was in Eugene.

The Justice Department has charged more than a thousand people in the attack on the Capitol including several active or former members of law enforcement.

They include an ex-drug enforcement agent, a former NYPD officer, and two off-duty police officers from Virginia.

