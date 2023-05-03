New program announced for ‘Firebrand Resiliency Collective’

PHOENIX, OR. — The local organization ‘Firebrand resiliency collective’ is announcing a new program just in time for wildfire preparedness week.

FRC is a nonprofit that’s been serving southern Oregon since 2020.

It’s now expanding its reach to include rural communities.

The executive director Tucker Teutsch says there’s been a strong top-down approach with federal and state programs.

“Our approach is going out into the field, meeting with neighbors, inviting them to community meetings, having them connect with one another first,” Teutsch said. “And then letting us know the priorities for their neighborhoods, their watersheds and their communities.”

The name of the new program ‘Ready Now’ hopes to amplify residential and community voices and meet government resources in the middle.

For more information about ‘Ready Now’ or FRC’s other programs, go to firebrandcollective.org.

