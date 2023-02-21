Expect winter driving conditions in Southern Oregon, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. – Winter weather is expected to hit southwest Oregon this week, which could cause snowy roads for travelers in the region.

Due to the expected conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead, take extra time, and expect delays throughout the week.

ODOT said that light snow and wet roads are expected in the valleys. Overnight temperatures may drop low enough to cause ice to form on roads.

Heavy, blowing snow is expected for those traveling on high Cascades routes. Snow may also be present on Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass and at Siskiyou Summit.

Travelers are advised to check http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest information on road conditions, chain requirements, and other winter travel information to stay safe during this winter weather event.