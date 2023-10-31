‘Explosion’ at Oregon State University campus injures 1, police say

In a statement, the Corvallis Police Department said officers responded to the reported explosion around 2:30 p.m. at McNary Field, which is a park on the northeast side of the OSU campus. Officers and medics from the Corvallis Fire Department arrived to find one person with “significant injuries.”

The victim, identified as a 22-year-old man from Cottage Grove, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police do not believe that he was a student at OSU.

Oregon State issued an urgent alert shortly after the explosion, telling people to avoid the area and follow instructions from authorities. They added that anyone else injured should call 911.

Police deployed an aerial drone and bomb-sniffing dog in the area to ensure that the area was safe. While CPD said that there is no further threat to the public, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Just before 5 p.m., OSU gave an “all clear” for the scene of the explosion.

“If you have a vehicle trapped in the parking lot, contact 737-3010 for assistance,” Oregon State said.

Parts of McNary Field will remain closed to the public as the investigation continues, and the public is asked to avoid the park if at all possible.

Corvallis police are being supported in the investigation by multiple agencies, including Oregon State Police. CPD said it would provide more information Tuesday morning “if needed.”