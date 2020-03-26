Family: former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran is dead

(CNN) – The family of a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago believes he is dead.
Robert Levinson’s family announced Wednesday they have received information from U.S. officials that has led to the conclusion that he died while in Iranian custody.
They don’t know how or when he died, only that it was prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the family said they hope to see American leaders press for Levinson’s return and hold Iran accountable.
President Trump says he has not officially been informed of Levinson’s death but that it’s “not looking good