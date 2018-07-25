Family Fun Center open limited hours during CX Festival

Central Point, Ore. — The wait is almost over for Country Crossings Music Festival! The gates are opening Thursday at noon. Something important to remember for the festival – Peninger Road at Gate One will be closed starting at 7 p.m. That means absolutely no thru traffic is allowed.
The closure will impact the Family Fun Center, which is now making changes to its hours because of it.
“Last year, they allowed our guests through – this year, they’re not allowing anyone past Gate 1 – beginning at 7 o’ clock on Peninger Road,” said Matt Chubb, general manager for Family Fun Center in Central Point.
The traffic change for Country Crossings is forcing family fun center to close at 6 p.m. rather than 10 p.m.
“It’s a pretty good chunk of time that we are losing those four days,” Chubb said.
Family fun center was able to stay open all four days of the festival last year.
“It was business as usual, it didn’t hurt us, it didn’t detour us – it was fine,” Chubb said.
The company says – it didn’t have much of a say in the decision for the strict road closure.
“It would’ve been nice to be involved in those discussions, but we weren’t,” Chubb said.
But Family Fun Center said regardless, they’re going to turn that negative into a positive.
“To get some of these artists to play for us – it’s a small inconvenience, in a small period of time in the bigger picture – so I think it’s great thing for the community,” Chubb said.
Family Fun Center will open for limited hours during the festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And again, Peninger Road will be closed starting at 7 p.m. each night. The gates to Country Crossings open at noon Thursday.
As you’re packing your bags for Country Crossings, here is what the music festival said you cannot bring in:
- Pets are not allowed at the concert or any of the parking areas. (Under no circumstances are animals to be left inside vehicles; that includes camping areas)
- They say to leave your furry friends at home
- Coolers and wagons are also not allowed
Here’s what is allowed inside the concert area:
- Guests can bring medium-sized backpacks, purses and fanny packs
- Cigarettes and lighters are also allowed
- However – remember smoking and vaping, is only permitted in designated areas.
- Since it will be hot during the festival, it’s recommended concert goers bring sunscreen and sunglasses
- Each guest is allowed to bring in up to two (2) 20-ounce, factory-sealed bottles of water
You also want to make sure you register your wristband prior to arriving at the gates. Each band has an ID number that you use to register. Take good care of it, this is your ticket in each day.
