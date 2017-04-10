Family of five injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Central Point, Ore. – A family of five was sent to the hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a man who was allegedly driving drunk.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation, 23-year-old Gold Hill resident John Viera Andrade was driving a maroon Nissan Altima on Blackwell Road around 1:10 p.m. on April 9.
The Altima reportedly crossed the center line and hit an oncoming white Dodge Caravan carrying a family of five. Everyone in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury, including three young children, according to JSCO.
Police said Andrade was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he remains due to his injuries.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office will file any appropriate criminal charges.