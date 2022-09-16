Family who lost their house to a fire on Pioneer Road sets up GoFundMe

MEDFORD, Ore. – The family affected by the fire on Pioneer Road on September 12th has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of losing their home.

One of the daughters says the fire happened while the family was celebrating her sister’s 16th birthday.

She says everything was destroyed in the fire including their pets and huge parts of their childhoods.

The current goal for their GoFundMe is $35,000. It has already raised over $31,000.

