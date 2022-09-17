Huge turnout for Community Baby Shower in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Tons of new and expecting parents participated in a Community Baby Shower in Grants Pass.

The Health Care Coalition of Southern Oregon says the Community Baby Shower focused on connecting families with resources, community support, and other families to help parents and their infants.

The open house event featured over a dozen booths with care providers, providing information on topics like infant CPR and pediatric services.

Organizers also gave out hundreds of dollars worth of gifts to support parents and their infants. Grants Pass Fire Rescue was also at the event providing a car seat check station.

“It’s one of our biggest opportunities to prevent something bad from happening and a lot of our job is responding after something terrible has happened. So this gives us a chance to help prevent it in the first place,” said Lt. Travis Marsh of the Grants Pass Fire Rescue.

Marsh says as of 2019 in the community of Grants Pass about 71% of people misused their child’s car seat in some way.

He says this was their first car seat check since the pandemic. Marsh says the department’s next car seat event will be on October 18th at the Hillcrest Fire Station.