Fatal shooting investigation near Wilderville

WILDERVILLE, Ore.– One person is dead after a fatal shooting this morning in a rural neighborhood in Josephine County.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Cheney Creek Road near Wilderville. The victim hasn’t been identified and it’s unknown if anyone has been arrested. The Oregon State Police major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

OSP didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

