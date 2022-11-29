Fatal shooting under investigation outside of Jacksonville

RUCH, Ore. – A fatal shooting is under investigation in Jackson County.

Police said there was a reported shooting Monday night in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a male victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a possible suspect was named by witnesses, but the case remains under investigation.

The name of the victim will be released by the sheriff’s office after family members have been notified about the death.

No further information was provided by investigators.