Fatal stabbing was made in self defense, Coos County investigators determine

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A teenager living along the Oregon Coast won’t face any charges after killing his mom’s ex-boyfriend.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Eric Woodworth kicked open the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home near White Lane and Wildwood Road in North Bend on the morning of January 23, 2019.
Woodworth then charged at his ex’s 18-year-old son, who was armed with a knife. Deputies say Woodworth had one stab wound in his chest and died on scene.
After the incident, police believed the 18-year-old involved would not be charged, but the case was handed off to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators with the D.A’s Office reviewed the evidence and made their final decision on the matter on March 11. They determined the 18-year-old’s actions were justified under the facts of the law and he acted in defense of himself, and his mother. No criminal charges will be filed.