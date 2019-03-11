Oregon Tech continues fight for NAIA Championship

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech men’s basketball continues its bid for another NAIA Championship Mopnday night while playing conference rival College of Idaho.
The game got underway at 4:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A watch party with a live stream of the game was broadcast in the CU auditorium and at various restaurants around Klamath Falls.
You can watch or listen live here: https://bit.ly/2TGSKwP
The winner of Monday night’s game will be play the winner of the other semifinal matchup, between Spring Arbor and Marian in Tuesday’s National Championship.