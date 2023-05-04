Father booked on murder charge after death of 4-year-old boy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A 4-year-old boy died of suspicious injuries Wednesday and his father was arrested and charged with murder, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to assist paramedics on an emergency call on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Northeast Highland Street in the Piedmont neighborhood, police said.

When they arrived, they found that the child was unconscious and had suffered “significant trauma.” He was taken by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he later died of his injuries despite the efforts of medical staff.

The PPB Child Abuse Team and homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The father, Marquavious D. Ware, 19, was arrested and booked in Multnomah County jail on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment, police said.