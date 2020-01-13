Father, two children swept out to sea by “king tides”

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) – Three people swept out to sea during extremely high tides on the Oregon Coast.
Police say a man was holding two children, ages seven and four, when they were swept into the ocean near Cannon Beach on Saturday.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for one of the children, a four-year-old boy.
Officials say a 7-year-old girl was found and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The children’s father was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.
People flocked to beaches over the weekend to see the so-called “king tides,” which only happen a few times a year.
The National Weather Service said waves reached as high as 30 feet in some areas.
Officials urge people to stay away from jetties and rocks during the high tides.