Fay Fire spreads quickly due to winds

Etna, Calif. — The fay fire in Etna has spread to 325 acres and is 11 percent contained.
According to Cal Fire, five to seven structures are currently threatened.
Cal Fire says when the call came in around 11 Wednesday morning, crews found the fire to be five to ten acres, but it quickly grew to something much bigger.
“It’s a scary thing,” Etna resident Steve said.
Steve says he’s concerned for his friends who live near the vegetation fire off of Fay Lane.
“The wind out here today… it’s bad. These helicopter guys… they’re saving this mountain right now,” Steve said.
With 150 firefighters on the ground, three helicopters and an air tanker, Cal Fire’s Suzi Brady says they’re doing all they can to control the fire spreading quickly with wind.
“As of yesterday Siskiyou County went into red flag warnings which brought strong winds. Winds are giving us a challenge as you can see. As well as fire makes its own wind,” Brady said.
The wind blowing in all directions caused evacuation warnings for those who live on Highway 3 north of the fire up to French Creek, French Creek itself and Miner Creek as well.
“Make sure you gather your important documents and your medications,” Brady said.
Those who live in the area are aware of the hard work by those battling the fire.
So much that several families decided to bake cookies to show their appreciation.
“We just thought we’d bring out some cookies to the firefighters. We’re just so thankful for everyone’s effort to put out this fire. And so we just wanted to come bless em’ ,” Jen Leduc said.
Steve says he’s also impressed by their quick and efficient work.
“It’s a blessing we have these people doing this,” Steve said.
Cal fire wants to ask the public to stay out of the area as much as possible as crews work to fight the fire.