FBI investigating after woman escaped makeshift cell in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The FBI is asking for help identifying additional victims after a woman escaped a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls.

The FBI said court records show on Saturday, July 15, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi — also known as Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi — traveled from his home in Klamath Falls to Seattle, where he sought out a prostitute and pretended to be an undercover officer. He allegedly pointed a taser at the prostitute, put her in handcuffs, leg irons, and put her in the back seat of his car before driving about 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip.

The victim reported that once they arrived in Klamath Falls, Zuberi moved her into a makeshift cell he built in his garage.

Once Zuberi left the home, the victim was able to break the cell’s door open and escape. She was then able to flag down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1.

The Klamath Falls Police Department searched Zuberi’s home and found the cell as described by the victim.

Zuberi reportedly fled the area and was later found in Reno where he was arrested after a brief standoff. He’s now in federal custody.

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states and there could be more.”

The FBI said Zuberi has lived in ten states over the last ten years and investigators have reason to believe he could have additional sexual assault victims.

States where Zuberi has previously resided between 2016 and today include California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

According to the FBI, victims may know Zuberi by the name “Sakima” and it’s believed he used different methods to gain control of his victims including drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi, call the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181.

