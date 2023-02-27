FDA authorizes at-home influenza and COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter at-home test that detects both influenza and COVID-19 viruses.

The Lucira COVID-19 and flu home test is a single-use test that can be purchased without a prescription for individuals with signs and symptoms consistent with a respiratory tract infection, including COVID-19.

Just like all other COVID at-home tests, it works by swirling the sample swab in a vial that is placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the test displays the results—positive or negative—for influenza A, influenza B and COVID-19.

Lucira health began making its COVID-19 and flu test available in Canada in august 2022 and it’s currently priced at about $70.

The company will announce a U.S. price tag and release date at a later time.

Insurance coverage may also affect how much consumers pay.