FDA expands Pfizer booster recommendation for teens, awaits CDC’s approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The FDA expanded Pfizer’s emergency use authorization approving COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 12-15.

Also, the time between their primary vaccination and the booster has been lowered to five months, down from six.

The agency made the decision as kids across the country prepare to return to school.

The final decision for full approval now lies with the CDC.

The FDA says data showed no new safety concerns after looking at data from Israel on 6,300 kids in that age group who received a Pfizer booster dose.

Also, the booster dose continues to show a greatly improved antibody response to the Omicron variant.