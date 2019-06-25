Fence proposed to protect local ranch from wolves

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A wildlife and forest advocacy group is trying to help build a fence to prevent a southern Oregon wolf pack from killing livestock.
A number of years ago, the Rogue Pack of wolves was established in southern Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Recently, the pack has been implicated in a number of attacks on livestock in and around the Boundary Butte area between Jackson and Klamath Counties. A particular pair of ranches have been targeted numerous times.
In response to the livestock depredations, KS Wild partnered with other conservation groups to develop plans to ward off wolf attacks at the ranches. Previous measures included guard dogs and an inflatable tube man. However, those methods proved to be temporary deterrents.
One ranch is located in an area that’s believed to be heavily trafficked by the Rogue Pack. In an effort to find a more permanent solution to the depredations issue, a large fence around the perimeter of the ranch was proposed. Wildlife officials hope the tall fence will prove to be too much of a burden to the pack, which would likely turn their attention toward wild animals instead of livestock.
“We need this pack to be successful,” KS Wild said, “and that means we need the local ranchers and wolves to co-exist.”
According to KS Wild, more than 90% of the funds have been raised for the fence project. They’re looking to raise the rest of the money through a GoFundMe effort, which can be found HERE.
More information about Oregon wolves, including the Rogue Pack, can be found at https://dfw.state.or.us/wolves/