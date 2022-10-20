Fire danger level drops to ‘moderate’ in Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest

MEDFORD, Ore. – With cooler temperatures and anticipated rain coming to Southwest Oregon, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is reducing fire danger beginning Thursday.

While fire danger across RRSNF dropped to moderate, some restrictions will remain in place. However, campfires will be permitted in designated campgrounds only.

Visitors must extinguish campfires completely and only start them in areas without vegetation close by.

Public Use Restrictions can be found here https://bit.ly/3Ps6fte.