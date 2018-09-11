Fire information call center closing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The call center which has been providing information to people about fires in Southwest Oregon is closing.
The Joint Incident Command Center in Grants Pass has housed federal, state, and local agencies. Volunteers have also been answering phones around the clock for people who have questions about the fires near them.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the call center is closed.
That means, if you have questions about Southwest Oregon wildfires, you’ll need to call the number for each individual fire.
|FIRE INFORMATION PHONE NUMBERS
|KLONDIKE:
|541-247-6789
|MILES:
|541-825-3295
|TAYLOR CREEK:
|541-474-5305