Fire Season ending in Coos, Klamath, Lake, and parts of Douglas Counties

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Fire Season is officially coming to an end for several counties in southwest Oregon.

On October 25, Fire Season will be over in Coos County and western Douglas County.

The Coos Forest Protective Association said the declaration is the result of sufficient rainfall that significantly lowered fire danger levels.

The 2022 Fire Season in Klamath and Lake Counties will end on Wednesday, October 26.

Landowners are being reminded they could be liable for burns that escape their control.

If you live in city limits, there may be different burning restrictions.

The Fire Danger Level in Jackson and Josephine Counties went to “Low” over the weekend.