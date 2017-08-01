Fire sparks mandatory evacuations in Modoc County

Modoc County, Cal.- The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for the Rush Creek area of the county. The evacuations are due to the fast growing Modoc July Complex and Cove Fires.
A shelter has been moved to the Veterans Memorial Hall at the corner of Veterans Ave. and Bridge St. in Bieber, Cal.
Modoc County deputies began door to door notifications early Tuesday morning and the code red emergency alert system was launched for notifications as well.
Anyone needing information can call 530-233-4488.
The Modoc July Complex started in the northern part of the Modoc National Forest about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Currently, more than 2,000 people are working to fight the flames, which were 35 percent contained Tuesday morning. The fire has grown to about 61,730 acres.