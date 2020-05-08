Fireworks show will go on, all other 4th of July Freedom Fest. events canceled

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Most aspects of this year’s 4th of July Freedom Festival in Central Point have been canceled due to COVID-19.
After Governor Kate Brown’s announcement that large gatherings will still be prohibited until at least the end of September, the City of Central Point canceled most of the summer festival with the exception of a large firework display.
City managers released the following statement on May 8, 2020:
The City of Central Point, The Central Point Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Expo come together with a heavy heart to announce the cancellation of most aspects of the 2020 4th of July Freedom Festival. The Run4Freedom, 4th of July Parade, Freedom Festival at Pfaff Park and spectator viewing at Boom Fest Fireworks display at the Expo are all cancelled. We are going to proceed with our annual fireworks show, but it will be viewable from homes only and not at the Expo grounds.
We know that we are in unprecedented times and understand that things are changing rapidly. We appreciate the community’s support during these uncertain times and hope to be able to resume community events in the future.
If you have any questions about the 4th of July parade or festival at Pfaff Park please contact the Central Point Chamber of Commerce at 541-664-5301 and all other inquiries please call Central Point Parks and Recreation at 541-664-3321 ext. 130.