First all-woman spacewalk astronauts speak from orbit

(NBC) – A history-making spacewalk is just another day at the office—or outside of it—for two American astronauts.
Jessica Meir and Christina Koch became the first women to be part of an all-female spacewalk Friday, a day they say they’ll never forget.
Meir said, “We do recognize, it does carry… it is a historical achievement. It does carry a lot of weight to other people. And, for us, when we see, that many times in our lives it does make a difference if somebody can identify with somebody, something about them.”
Koch stated, “When I found out that Jessica was going to be my partner in this spacewalk, it didn’t strike me as any different as it would if it had been Drew again or Nick again. And that’s because we all have been training together. So, we executed the spacewalk plan and mission the same way that I’ve executed in the past with my male colleagues.”
