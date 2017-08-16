First responders rescue hummingbird trapped in spiderweb

Rogue River, Ore. – Local firefighters took a short break from the busy fire season to rescue a tiny animal in need.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said their White City engine was helping cover Rogue River Fire’s service area last week.
While they were staging at RRF’s station with Mercy Flights, they stumbled upon a hummingbird tangled in sticky spiderwebs.
Crews were able to get the small bird untangled. They even fed it some sugar water.
According to FD3, the Mercy Flights crew continued to nurse the bird back to full health until it was well enough to fly.
FD3 wrote on a Facebook post, “This may be a small act of kindness, but we are very fortunate that we have great partnerships and wonderful emergency services in our area.”