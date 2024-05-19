First woman appointed director of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has appointed a new director.

Dr. Debbie Colbert will be taking the helm.

She’s the first woman ever to head the department in its history going back to 1887.

Colbert has a history with ODFW most recently working as the Deputy Director for Fish and Wildlife Programs since 2021.

“I will continue to bring a sense of urgency on delivering results in the face of growing complexity and challenges,” Dr. Colbert said. “I am also very committed to positioning the agency so it engages all Oregonians. Our tent extends to everyone who wants to protect and enhance fish, wildlife and their habitats.”

She has also worked at the Oregon Water Resources Department at OSU. In 2022 Colbert was selected as a National Conservation Leadership Fellow.

She has her PHD in oceanography, doing field work throughout her career.

