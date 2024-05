OREGON – Oregon State Parks are celebrating State Parks Day with free parking and free camping next month.

The agency announced there will be free camping at all state parks within the state on June 1.

That means Oregon Parks and Recreation will waive day use parking fees as well as tent and RV camping fees.

Day use parking fees will also be waived on June 2 for free fishing days offered by ODFW.

