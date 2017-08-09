Home
Five suspects arrested on drug charges

Five suspects arrested on drug charges

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Top row, left to right: 40-year-old Joshua James Dodson, 39-year-old William Daniel Dodson, 25-year-old Eric Allan Jenkins II.
Bottom row, left to right: 27-year-old Jordain Marie Mitchell, 18-year-old Jasmine Jewell Spitzer.

Grants Pass, Ore. – A group of five suspects were arrested after a Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team raid.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Southwest Division Street in Grants Pass around 11:00 on the morning of July 8.

Along with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, RADE officers found an illegal marijuana grow operation at the home.

According to RADE, they found methamphetamine, heroin and scales during the search.

Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua James Dodson, 39-year-old William Daniel Dodson, 25-year-old Eric Allan Jenkins II, 27-year-old Jordain Marie Mitchell and 18-year-old Jasmine Jewell Spitzer on a variety of charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 541-955-6379.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics