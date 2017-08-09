Five suspects arrested on drug charges

Grants Pass, Ore. – A group of five suspects were arrested after a Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team raid.
Police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Southwest Division Street in Grants Pass around 11:00 on the morning of July 8.
Along with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, RADE officers found an illegal marijuana grow operation at the home.
According to RADE, they found methamphetamine, heroin and scales during the search.
Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua James Dodson, 39-year-old William Daniel Dodson, 25-year-old Eric Allan Jenkins II, 27-year-old Jordain Marie Mitchell and 18-year-old Jasmine Jewell Spitzer on a variety of charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 541-955-6379.