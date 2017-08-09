State Incident Management Team responds to Flounce Fire

Jackson County, Ore. – Erratic winds around the Flounce Fire kept crews busy throughout Tuesday night.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said as of 11:45 a.m. on July 9, the fire burning near Lost Creek Lake is estimated at just over 600 acres.
Bill Hunt with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team 1 took over as incident commander early Wednesday morning.
The state’s three Incident Management Teams respond to local emergencies with resources mobilized by the Governor.
Once they arrived at the Flounce Fire, Team 1 immediately ordered more crews and equipment so local resources can be freed up to fight other fires that sparked over the last several weeks.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal received a conflagration request for the fire, but ODF revoked the request shortly after it was made due to scattered pockets of rainfall that slowed the spread of the fire late in the day.
Precautionary Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notices are in place for residents on Evergreen Drive and Lewis Road near Prospect.
TouVelle Park in Central Point is closed for a fire camp until further notice.
ODF added, “Southwest Oregon remains in extreme fire danger, and with thunderstorm activity anticipated to continue over the next two days, the prevention of human-caused fires remains critical. Please exercise caution and follow all fire restrictions currently in place.”
For the latest Flounce Fire updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5477/