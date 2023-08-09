Flat Fire covers 33,811 acres, 39% contained

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Growth of the Flat Fire burning in Curry County has slowed over the past few days.

The fire started July 15 about two miles southeast of Agness. Since then, it’s grown to 33,811 acres in size. As of August 9, the Flat Fire was 39% contained.

Moving forward, crews will work on soil stabilization work and fire suppression activities before temperatures rise over the weekend.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said smoke may be seen from hotspots that are well within containment lines in the southwestern portion of the fire.

Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notices are in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023.

