Florida dog named Scarface attacks owners over sweater

Tampa, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized and a third injured because Scarface the dog doesn’t like sweaters.
The Tampa Patch reports Brenda Guerrero went outside her Tampa, Florida home during the chilly night of December 30 to put a sweater on her dog, Scarface.
Police said Scarface didn’t appreciate being dressed up and began attacking Guerrero.
Guerrero’s husband, Ismael, ran out of the home to aid his wife, but he was attacked as well.
Another person, Antoine Harris, stepped in to help by stabbing the dog in the head and neck—but the dog began attacking Harris as well.
When animal control officers and police arrived, the dog was shot with a tranquilizer gun. But not before he got into the Guerrero’s home where two children were inside.
Police said they deployed a bean bag gun, a taser and a catch pole to finally subdue the dog.
Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They, along with Harris, are expected to recover.
Scarface was taken into custody by animal control officers. His fate remains unclear.