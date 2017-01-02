Winter weather causing hazards, delays on I-5

Josephine County, Ore. (Updated at 2:00 p.m.) — Heavy snowfall is contributing to numerous traffic hazards on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a series of minor crashes due to snowy conditions prompted them to close northbound I-5 in order to clear the roadway at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday. The closure took place near Hugo at milepost 66 and caused lengthy delays. Southbound traffic was not affected.
There are numerous preliminary reports of crashes and disabled vehicle around Sexton Summit, but cameras show northbound traffic is moving as of 2:00 p.m., in stark contrast to earlier when traffic was at a literal standstill.
With snow falling on the pass, ODOT has issued a “severe weather hazard” warning for the area.
There is still severe congestion on northbound I-5 near Hugo (milepost 64). The exact cause of that particular traffic jam remain unclear.
Visit http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest updates.