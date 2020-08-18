Florida family wants answers after officer shoots dog

The dog will be ok, but as WPLG’s Andrew Perez found out, that family says police still haven’t talked to them about what happened.
Boris Fernandez spoke about his family’s dog, saying, “She’s our family member. She’s our daughter. I take her to the office, I mean, she goes boating with us.”
She is Luna, a Belgian shepherd. Only 18 months old, now recovering from a bullet wound.
Fernandez explained, “The bullet went straight through her bones. And now we’re just pending on what the orthopedic surgeon is going to say.”
Fernandez showed WPLG the bloody scene, the backyard where it happened. It was caught on surveillance cameras. He was celebrating his birthday with family, karaoke and all. Miami-Dade police were called out for a noise complaint. An officer walks to the backyard to make contact with the homeowners. Things quickly escalated when Luna walks up.
Boris said, “My dog approached her and you can see where the dog goes up to her and, she stops, she starts wagging her tail and she turns around like, looking at us, who’s this person?”
Mariangel Manrique was also there when the shooting happened. She said, “When I was walking, she shot her and I said, ‘What did you do? Why you did this?'”
You can see Luna run away after that shot is fired. Police officers flooded the area, children were just feet away.
Fernandez explained, “I said, ‘Officer, why did you shoot my dog? that was completely uncalled?’ She said, ‘Well, she jumped at me.’ I said, ‘No, we’re all here.'”
Fortunately, Luna survived that injury but it’ll be a very long road to recovery, say doctors.
The family said Miami-Dade PD has yet to talk about what happened, angry that other measures weren’t taken.
Their 11-year-old son was shaken up by the shooting as well.
CNN affiliate WPLG reached out to Miami-Dade police about what happened but they say they haven’t heard back.