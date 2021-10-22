Home
Flying Lark defends its application for HHRs with the Oregon Racing Commission

GRANT PASS, Ore. — Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Racing Commission met to discuss the plans for the Flying Lark entertainment center in Grants Pass. Earlier this month, six Oregon tribes asked the commission and Governor to complete a review of gaming practices across the state.

This, as the Flying Lark applied for approval of 250 historic horse racing machines, or HHR’s. As for those machines, the ORC has not completed reviewing it’s application yet. The Flying Lark says these machines will help save a dying industry.

“This is industry saving project in Grants Pass. Without HHR’s and the purses it will generate, the equine and horse racing community in Oregon as we know it, would cease to exist,” said Michael Thiessen, president of the Flying Lark. 

In a study the tribes paid for, it found they could lose 6-million dollars in the first year of Flying Lark opening while the state lottery could lose 13-million.

 

