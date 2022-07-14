For the first time in two decades, the Illinois River Trail finally reopens

SELMA, Ore.– For the first time in 20 years, the Illinois River Trail is open.

The 30-mile trail that stretches from Selma to Agness took a whopping eight years to repair.

The 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002 made the trail completely unusable.

The Siskiyou Mountain Club has been working to get the trail reopened since 2014.

The Chetco Bar and Klondike Fires caused a number of setbacks during the repair process.

Gabriel Howe, executive director of the Siskiyou Mountain Club said that getting the trail in good condition was like a game of whack-a-mole.

Even now, he said the repair process isn’t completely done, but he’s proud of all of the organizations that came together to reopen the trail.

Howe said, “to me, it shows that Americans still do stuff. We still get together and focus on problems and create solutions and come together to make big projects happen.

Howe said the trail still has some missing signage and people should expect some challenges if they want to hike the entire trail.

He said you should plan on using a map and a compass to find your way.

The Siskiyou Mountain Club website has a map of the trail and they are encouraging hikers to use their map over others they might find on the internet.