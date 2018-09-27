Ford offers emotional account of alleged assault

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A hearing is underway in Washington, D.C. that could determine whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the high court.
Doctor Christine Blasey Ford is testifying under oath before the senate judiciary committee, telling her story of a high school gathering where she claims she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” said Ford. “The details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”
Kavanaugh vehemently denies the allegations against him. In his prepared remarks, he admits he did do things in high school that make him cringe now, but says he never did anything remotely resembling what Doctor Ford describes.
Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify later in the day.
A committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is scheduled for Friday morning.
