Former President Donald Trump indicted in 2020 election interference probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Those efforts led up to the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump identified himself as the subject of the indictment on his social media platform “Truth Social.”

He called the 45-page document a “fake indictment” and accused Jack Smith of prosecutorial misconduct.

He wrote they didn’t do this two and a half years ago because they wanted to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

The indictment was handed down in the federal courtroom in Washington, D.C. late Tuesday, and included six unindicted and unnamed co-conspirators.

Trump faces four counts in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Those include conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to defraud an official proceeding.

The Justice Department says Trump has been summoned to appear before a magistrate judge at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

He will make his initial appearance before the same judge who received the indictment against him during the packed hearing in federal court on Tuesday.

