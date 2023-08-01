Mental Health Minute: Back to School

In this Mental Health Minute, Tawnya Soltis, a Licensed Professional Counselor at Options for Southern Oregon, talks about the stress that can accompany Back-To-School time. She shares some strategies to help children and caregivers make the transition.

For additional resources:

Call YouthLine 877-968-8491

Text teen2teen to 839863

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call 988

