Former Yreka city official arrested for child porn now faces rape charges

YREKA, Calif. – A former Yreka city official who was arrested for possessing images of child exploitation is now facing rape charges.

On April 1, 2022, 39-year-old Arthur Franklin Timothy Boyd of Yreka was arrested for allegedly possessing about 200 images of child pornography.

At the time, Boyd was serving as Yreka’s city clerk. His LinkedIn page indicates he’s no longer employed with the city.

Also according to his LinkedIn page, he was involved with Boy Scouts of America in California for much of the last decade. The organization did not immediately return our request for comment.

At the time of his arrest, MSPD believed there may be unnamed victims of sexual assault, and or illicit contacts with minors in this case.

On June 3, 2022, Boyd was charged with two counts of rape and one charge of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Mt. Shasta Police Department.