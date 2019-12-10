Foster the Love collecting last minute donations for foster children

MEDFORD, Ore.– Every child deserves to have a present for Christmas. That’s why a local nonprofit is gathering as many donations as it can.
The non-profit Every Child Jackson County is part of a statewide initiative to help children in the foster care system. The organization is running its Foster the Love campaign again by joining forces again with local businesses and the community to gather presents for these children.
The hope is to get at least one present for each child in the county which means they’ll need more than 550 donations. So far, they’ve collected 350.
“Every Child aims to show value and love to children in foster care,” said Lynette Hauss, director of Every Child Jackson County. “To support the families who care for them and to show hospitality to the employees in child welfare.”
The nonprofit is beginning its gathering stage but is still collecting both donations and gifts up until Wednesday. On December 16 and 17, the children will meet at Joy Church Medford where they’ll be gifted their presents.
If you would like to help out, you can donate at Every Child Jackson County’s website or go to any of the listed stores before Wednesday where you’ll find snowmen with the names, gender, and age of each child. Currently, they’re looking for presents for children between the age of 13 – 17.
List of participating businesses:
Heritage Christian Fellowship
Joy Church
House to Home Gallery
Star Body Works
The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints community
Oak Knoll Golf Course
Suncrest Winery
Mary’s BBQ
Rocky Tonk Saloon
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.