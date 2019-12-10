Home
Foster the Love collecting last minute donations for foster children

Foster the Love collecting last minute donations for foster children

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Every child deserves to have a present for Christmas. That’s why a local nonprofit is gathering as many donations as it can.

The non-profit Every Child Jackson County is part of a statewide initiative to help children in the foster care system. The organization is running its Foster the Love campaign again by joining forces again with local businesses and the community to gather presents for these children.

The hope is to get at least one present for each child in the county which means they’ll need more than 550 donations. So far, they’ve collected 350.

“Every Child aims to show value and love to children in foster care,” said Lynette Hauss, director of Every Child Jackson County. “To support the families who care for them and to show hospitality to the employees in child welfare.”

The nonprofit is beginning its gathering stage but is still collecting both donations and gifts up until Wednesday. On December 16 and 17, the children will meet at Joy Church Medford where they’ll be gifted their presents.

If you would like to help out, you can donate at Every Child Jackson County’s website or go to any of the listed stores before Wednesday where you’ll find snowmen with the names, gender, and age of each child. Currently, they’re looking for presents for children between the age of 13 – 17.

List of participating businesses:

Heritage Christian Fellowship

Joy Church

House to Home Gallery

Star Body Works

The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints community

Oak Knoll Golf Course

Suncrest Winery

Mary’s BBQ

Rocky Tonk Saloon

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »