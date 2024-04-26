Use Your Gift Foundation Founder Sandy Ficca on Upcoming Fundraiser Concert

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Use Your Gift Foundation is holding a fundraiser to support getting local kids into music who don’t have the resources to get started.

Founder of the Use Your Gift, Sandy Ficca, joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the event with anchor Natalie Sirna.

The event is Thursday, May 2, at the Craterian Theater in Medford. It starts at 7:30pm and features artists Firefall, the Jared Gutridge Duo, and Taurus Moon.

Sandy Ficca, who is also the drummer for Firefall, said the benefit concert will support young artists and musicians locally to be able to get started and create music that they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

For tickets and more information, visit www.useyourgift.org or craterian.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.