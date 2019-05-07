Four burns escape control in the past 24 hours, firefighters say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A recent human-caused fire comes with a warning from firefighters.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 10:00 Tuesday morning, a controlled burn along Corey road in Central Point escaped containment.
Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, keeping it at under one-tenth of an acre and saving a nearby home. Nobody was injured.
After the fire, ODF announced it was the fourth escaped burn they responded to in the past 24 hours.
With dry, warm weather, ODF is asking the public to be mindful of the conditions by making sure a water source is nearby and available to put out any stray flames. If you are burning, make sure the pile is completely extinguished by checking back throughout the afternoon.
ODF said to check with your local fire department for specific regulations.