Fugitive arrested in Josephine County

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – A wanted man was arrested in rural Josephine County Friday.

Investigators said 36-year-old Jason Ryan Taylor had at least six warrants out for his arrest from multiple counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Some of those warrants dated back to 2014.

In the early morning hours of January 28, police found Taylor in a trailer in the 100 block of Speaker Road in Wolf Creek.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for the aforementioned warrants, which include charges of vehicle theft, eluding police, drug possession, criminal trespass, and fraud.