Gallons of water being stolen from Josephine Co. Parks

Wolf Creek, Ore. — Water is being stolen from Josephine County Parks.
According to Parks Director Sarah Wright, Wolf Creek park is the latest victim.
She says the department is seeing people filling up water tanks without permission about four times a week.
With hundreds of gallons disappearing per day, she says it could be detrimental to the system.
“If this was to occur either increased at Wolf Creek or across the entire system, there’s a chance of wells going dry,” Wright said.
The parks department has identified five individuals involved and is giving their information to the sheriff’s office.