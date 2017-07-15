Home
Gallons of water being stolen from Josephine Co. Parks

Gallons of water being stolen from Josephine Co. Parks

Local News , ,

Wolf Creek, Ore. — Water is being stolen from Josephine County Parks.

According to Parks Director Sarah Wright, Wolf Creek park is the latest victim.

She says the department is seeing people filling up water tanks without permission about four times a week.

With hundreds of gallons disappearing per day, she says it could be detrimental to the system.

“If this was to occur either increased at Wolf Creek or across the entire system, there’s a chance of wells going dry,” Wright said.

The parks department has identified five individuals involved and is giving their information to the sheriff’s office.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics