Gates enters guilty plea

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) Former Trump campaign advisor Rick Gates pleaded guilty Friday to charges of lying to federal agents and conspiracy against the United States.
The plea is seen as a strong indication that Gates is prepared to testify against co-defendant and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, a key target in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Court documents say Gates hid tens of millions of dollars he earned from lobbying work for Ukraine.
His plea comes one day after Mueller increased the pressure to cooperate, filing additional charges of tax fraud and bank fraud against both Gates and Manafort.
Both were first indicted on conspiracy and other charges last October. Manafort says he continues to maintain his innocence, and none of the allegations are directly related to the campaign.
