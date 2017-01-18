George H. W. Bush hospitalized, “doing fine”

Update (01/18/17 11:30 p.m.) — While George H.W. Bush remains in the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital after experiencing “shortness of breath,” the former president’s wife, Barbara, has also been admitted for a separate health issue, the couple’s spokesman said Wednesday.
Houston, Tex. — George H. W. Bush was admitted to a Houston, Texas hospital Tuesday after experiencing an episode of shortness of breath.
Bush was the country’s 41st president. He’s 92-years-old and uses a wheelchair.
Overnight, his office Chief of Staff said former President Bush is in stable condition and “doing fine.”
Bush’s most recent public appearance was nearly two weeks ago alongside family at a Houston Texans playoff game.
Earlier this month, a family spokesperson told NBC News Bush and his wife, Barbara, would not be attending Friday’s inauguration, citing their advanced ages and “all that entails.” The couple, who just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, also did not attend President Obama’s inauguration in 2013.
The latest hospital stay marks the 5th in the past five years. Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital say Mr. Bush is responding well to treatment.